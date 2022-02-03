UrduPoint.com

PAF Conducts National Air Defence Exercise

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 09:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Thursday conducted the National Air Defence exercise focusing on integrated and synergistic employment of offensive and defensive forces.

The aim of this exercise was to enhance operational preparedness and combat readiness of Pakistan Air Defence in near-realistic threat environment, said a PAF media release.

Apart from PAF Operational assets including Fighter aircraft, Surface to Air Missile Systems, Sensors, Force Multipliers and Battle Management Centers; elements of Army Air Defence were also integrated in the exercise.

PAF Air Defence Command exercised overall command and control over all participating Air Defence assets.

