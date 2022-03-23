UrduPoint.com

PAF Contingent Assumes Over Guard Duties At Allama Iqbal's Mausoleum

Published March 23, 2022

PAF contingent assumes over guard duties at Allama Iqbal's Mausoleum

Pakistan Day was celebrated at all Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Bases and installations with traditional zeal and fervor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Day was celebrated at all Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Bases and installations with traditional zeal and fervor.

The daylong celebrations started with special prayers after Fajar for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim World, said a PAF media release.

A Guard Mounting and Wreath Laying Ceremony was also held at the Mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore.

Air Officer Commanding, PAF Airmen academy, Korangi Creek Air Vice Marshal Zubair Hassan Khan was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force took over guard duties from Satluj Rangers.

The Chief Guest laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at the grave of Allama Iqbal on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff, Airmen and Civilians of Pakistan Air Force.

