PAF Contingent Lands Back After Successful Participation In Exercise Spears Of Victory-2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 09:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) PAF contingent landed back home after successful participation in Exercise Spears of Victory-2025 held at King Abdul Aziz Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The contingent included PAF's JF-17 Block-III lead fighter aircraft, combat pilots and technical ground crew, who remained actively engaged in the exercise, said an ISPR news release.

For this international deployment, PAF fighters executed a non-stop flight from their home base in Pakistan to Saudi Arabia and back, conducting in-flight air-to-air refueling; demonstrating the long-range operational capabilities of the JF-17 Block-III aircraft.

The exercise was aimed at validating interoperability in the face of realistic contemporary air combat scenarios between the participating Air Forces of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bahrain, France, Greece, Qatar, UAE, UK and USA.

During this exercise, the Pride of Pakistan, JF-17 Thunder Block-III, demonstrated its exceptional operational capabilities against the most advanced fighters in demanding training scenarios; drawing wide appreciation for the operational potential and technological strengths of JF-17 Thunder Blk III aircraft.

The successful participation of PAF air and ground crew in Exercise Spears of Victory-2025 is reflective of the high standard of operational training of PAF personnel, in line with the latest developments in aerial warfare in the face of shared challenges.

