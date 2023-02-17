UrduPoint.com

PAF Contingent Participates In Spears Of Victory, 2023 Drill

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PAF contingent participates in Spears Of Victory, 2023 drill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :A contingent of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) participated in Exercise Spears of Victory, 2023 which has concluded at Air War Centre Dhahran (King Abdulaziz Air Base), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The PAF contingent consisted of pride of Pakistan, JF-17 Thunder, and F-16 aircraft which roared in the aerial boundaries of our Muslim brethren country while participating in the exercise, a PAF news release said.

The exercise also witnessed the participation of modern fighter jets and support elements from PAF and friendly countries.

Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Air Defence) Air Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan witnessed the closing ceremony of the exercise and appreciated the efforts of PAF contingent for making the exercise a great success.

While interacting with the air and ground crew he said, "The existing global security scenario coupled with the evolving dynamics of air warfare calls for an enhanced partnership between Pakistan and friendly countries. International and regional strategic situation is undergoing profound changes with growing complexity in the security environment and such exercises provide an opportunity to enhance interoperability in the face of shared challenges".

The third version of the exercise started in the Eastern Region of Saudi Arabia during the first week of February.

Besides, the host country, Saudi Arabia, Air Forces from Bahrain, Greece, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, UK, and USA took part in the event.

The exercise aimed at providing an opportunity to enhance interoperability with participating countries.

In addition to fostering military relations, the exercise also provided a platform to practice integrated employment of combat & combat support assets along with formulation and validation of tactics against contemporary threats.

The scenario contained a high number of offensive and defensive complex training missions with the presence of electronic warfare and air defence systems supplemented with the presence of aggressive fighter aircraft to simulate enemy capabilities.

The exercise profoundly enhanced the operational capability, tactical maneuvering skills, the concept of joint employment, alliance-building among friendly countries, and war-time preparedness of the participating air and ground crew.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Qatar Bahrain United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Greece February Muslim Event From Employment

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Conference of WMOâ€™s Regional ..

UAE participates in Conference of WMOâ€™s Regional Association I in Ethiopia

17 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abra ..

Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abrahamic Family House, a new cent ..

17 minutes ago
 SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

3 hours ago
 UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in TÃ¼rkiye

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.