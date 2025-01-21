Open Menu

PAF Contingent Reaches Saudi Arabia For 'Spears Of Victory-2025' Combat Exercise

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM

PAF contingent reaches Saudi Arabia for 'Spears of Victory-2025' combat exercise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A contingent of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF)

comprising JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets alongside dedicated air and ground crew has landed at King Abdul Aziz Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the multinational combat exercise "Spears of Victory-2025."

"For this International deployment, PAF fighters flew non stop from home base in Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, carrying out in flight Air-to-Air refuelling; showcasing long range employment capabilities of JF-17 Block-III Aircraft," an ISPR news release said.

During the conduct of the exercise, PAF pilots flying AESA and Extended Range BVR Equipped JF-17 Thunder will be pitched against participating Air Forces equipped with a wide variety of sophisticated Combat Aircraft.

The exercise is witnessing participation of fighter jets and Combat support elements from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bahrain, France, Greece, Qatar, UAE, UK and USA.

Royal Saudi Air Force is holding the fifth cycle of the exercise, which provides an excellent opportunity to bolster interoperability within the participating Air Forces in the back drop of technological advancement, increasing complexity in Airpower application & shared aerial defence challenges.

Participation of Pakistan Air Force contingent in the exercise not only highlights PAF's commitment to regional & international cooperation but also underscores its capabilities and prowess to operate in diverse and challenging environments amongst contemporary airforces.

