PAF Contingent Takes Charge Of Guard Duties At Mazar-e-Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:24 PM

Pakistan Day was celebrated at all Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Bases and installations with traditional zeal and fervor whereas a smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force took over guard duties from Satluj Rangers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Day was celebrated at all Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Bases and installations with traditional zeal and fervor whereas a smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force took over guard duties from Satluj Rangers.

The Guard Mounting and Wreath Laying Ceremony was held at the Mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Lahore.

The day long celebrations started with special prayers after Fajar for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim World, said a PAF news release.

Air Officer Commanding, PAF Airmen academy, Korangi Creek, Air Vice Marshal Nadeem Akhtar Khan was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Chief Guest laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at the grave of Allama Iqbal on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff, Airmen and Civilians of Pakistan Air Force.

