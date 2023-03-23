UrduPoint.com

PAF Contingent Takes Charge Of Guard Duties At Mazar-e-Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 12:30 PM

PAF contingent takes charge of guard duties at Mazar-e-Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Day was celebrated at all PAF Bases and installations with traditional zeal and fervor on Thursday.

The day-long celebrations started with special prayers after Fajar for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim World, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release said.

To commemorate this auspicious day in a befitting manner a guard mounting and wreath laying ceremony was held at the mausoleum of great poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force took over guard duties from Satluj Rangers.

The Chief Guest, Air Vice Marshal Syed Imran Majid Ali, Air Officer Commanding, PAF Airmen academy, Korangi Creek laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at the grave of Allama Iqbal on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff, Airmen and Civilians of Pakistan Air Force.

Air Commodore Tanveer Ahmed, Base Commander PAF Base, Lahore was also present at the occasion. People from all walks of life witnessed the ceremony.

