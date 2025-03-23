Open Menu

PAF Contingent Takes Charge Of Guard Duties At Mazar-e-Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 12:30 PM

PAF contingent takes charge of guard duties at Mazar-e-Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Pakistan Day was celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour at all Pakistan Air Force (PAF) bases and installations across the country on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson of PAF, the day-long celebrations started with special prayers after Fajr for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim World.

To commemorate this auspicious day in a befitting manner, a Guard Mounting and Wreath Laying Ceremony was held at the Mausoleum of great poet and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Air Force took over guard duties from Satluj Rangers.

Air Vice Marshal Akhtar Imran Saddozai, Air Officer Commanding, PAF Airmen academy, Korangi Creek laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at the grave of Allama Iqbal on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff, Officers, Airmen and Civilians of Pakistan Air Force.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramada ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, effi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..

10 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fra ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo

13 hours ago
 Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakis ..

Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

14 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings

14 hours ago
 130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

16 hours ago
 Austria records significant drop in asylum applica ..

Austria records significant drop in asylum applications

16 hours ago
 UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian Presid ..

UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..

16 hours ago
 Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at ..

Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House

18 hours ago
 Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 ..

Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan