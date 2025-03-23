PAF Contingent Takes Charge Of Guard Duties At Mazar-e-Iqbal
Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Pakistan Day was celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour at all Pakistan Air Force (PAF) bases and installations across the country on Sunday.
According to a spokesperson of PAF, the day-long celebrations started with special prayers after Fajr for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim World.
To commemorate this auspicious day in a befitting manner, a Guard Mounting and Wreath Laying Ceremony was held at the Mausoleum of great poet and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.
A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Air Force took over guard duties from Satluj Rangers.
Air Vice Marshal Akhtar Imran Saddozai, Air Officer Commanding, PAF Airmen academy, Korangi Creek laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at the grave of Allama Iqbal on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff, Officers, Airmen and Civilians of Pakistan Air Force.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shahid calls for establishing warehouses abroad to boost global trade6 minutes ago
-
PAF contingent takes charge of guard duties at Mazar-e-Iqbal6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day is symbol of unity, national resolve : ACS6 minutes ago
-
Mango bloom marks start of season, ACS visits MRI6 minutes ago
-
IFA conducts 457 inspections, discards 989 kg/l unsafe food during Ramazan16 minutes ago
-
City of Saints marks "Pakistan Day" with patriotic zeal, ceremonial splendor16 minutes ago
-
ICT admin conducts 11,329 inspections; penalizes over 1,600 vendors, seals 42 stores36 minutes ago
-
Bangle and hina stalls boom in twin Cities ahead of Eid36 minutes ago
-
Minister Khail Das Kohistani stresses unity for national security on Pakistan day36 minutes ago
-
Change of guard ceremony held at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum on Pakistan Day46 minutes ago
-
Non duty paid cigarettes seized46 minutes ago
-
14 power pilferers nabbed46 minutes ago