PAF continues efforts for well being of flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force was actively involved in the rehabilitation process of flood affectees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Sindh, Balochtisan and South Punjab.

PAF personnel were taking unprecedented initiatives for the well-being and timely provision of basic necessities of food, shelter, drinking water and medical assistance to the flood victims, a news release said.

To provide much needed relief to the sufferings of flood affectees, PAF Emergency Response teams have distributed 23,076 cooked food packs, 1,103 water bottles and 1,795 ration packs consisting of basic food commodities amongst the needy families during the last 24 hours.

Moreover, in addition to the provision of free food and shelter, 3,049 patients were also attended by the medical teams of Pakistan Air Force in field medical camps of PAF.