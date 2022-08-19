PAF continues flood relief operations in S Punjab, Balochsitan, Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The emergency response teams of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday continued assisting the civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in the flood affected areas of South Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh.

The teams were constantly busy in supplying basic food necessities and medical care to the flood-hit people while hundreds of locals trapped in floods in Kot Magsi, Bagh head, Habib Kot, Sohbatpur, Fazilpur and Hajipur areas were evacuated to safe places, a PAF news release said.

It said the PAF bases were actively participating in relief operations on the special instructions of Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

"The PAF has also established free medical camps where people are being provided medical facilities and free medicines. As a humanitarian gesture 99,805 Pounds of ration and cooked food packs have been distributed among the needy families." the news release added.

Some 2,889 patients were also attended by the paramedical team of Pakistan Air Force in last 24 hours as the relief operations were in progress, it said.