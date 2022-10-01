PAF continues medical support, rehab efforts for well-being of flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force was actively involved in the rehabilitation process and provision of medical support to the flood affectees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochtisan and South Punjab.

The PAF personnel were taking unprecedented initiatives for the well-being and timely provision of basic necessities of food, shelter, drinking water and medical assistance to the flood victims, a PAF news release said.

Owing to the constant efforts of PAF emergency response teams, post-flood rehabilitation process was in a vital phase and was bringing the normalcy in the life of flood victims.

The PAF Medical Lab Collection Points were also actively involved in diagnosis of water-borne diseases amongst flood affectees and timely treatment of patients at PAF Field Medical Camps.

During the last 24 hours, PAF Emergency Response teams have distributed 17,140 cooked food packs, 315 water bottles and 402 ration packs consisting of basic food commodities amongst the needy families.

Moreover,to provide free food and shelter, 1,938 patients were also attended by the medical teams of Pakistan Air Force in the field medical camps.