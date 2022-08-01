UrduPoint.com

PAF Continues Relief Operations In Flood-hit Areas Of Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Monday it was actively participating in the rescue and relief operations in flood affected areas of Balochistan.

The PAF helicopter fleet had carried some 16,995 Pounds of relief goods to the flood affected areas, which were cut off by roads due to torrential rains spell and flash floods, a news release said.

The relief goods, which were airlifted to the calamity hit areas, included flour, ghee, sugar, Daal (pulses), tea and life saving medicines .

Despite inclement weather conditions throughout the country, especially in the flood stricken areas, the PAF personnel were working hard to provide humanitarian assistance to flood affectees, the news release added.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has directed the respective branches of PAF to employ maximum efforts towards relief and rescue operations for the flood affected people of Balochistan.

