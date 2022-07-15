PAF continues relief, rescue efforts in flood-hit areas of Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, PAF Bases situated in Karachi are actively participating in relief operations in the rain affected areas of Karachi.

The PAF teams are reaching out to the needy families whose houses have been inundated in the natural calamity, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release said.

As a humanitarian gesture, ration packs carrying basic food items and commodities such as flour, rice, sugar, oil, pulses etc. were distributed amongst needy families of the worst hit areas in the recent torrential rains.