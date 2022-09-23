UrduPoint.com

PAF Continues Vigorous Assistance In Flood Affected Areas

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PAF continues vigorous assistance in flood affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday continued its vigorous medical support, relief and rehabilitation activities in flood affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

The PAF, through medical camps and mobile medical teams, was providing much needed medical assistance to flood victims, a PAF news release said.

The PAF Medical Lab Collection Points were also actively involved for diagnosis of water-borne diseases amongst flood affectees. Pakistan Air Force personnel have rescued the locals stranded inside flooded homes and shifted them to safer locations utilizing transport fleet, helicopters and boats.

The troops distributed dry ration, cooked food, fresh drinking water, and other household items to affected populace. During the last 24 hours, PAF has distributed 18,310 cooked food packs, 650 water bottles and 1,472 ration packs amongst the needy families.

Moreover, in addition to the provision of free food and shelter, 2,777 patients were also attended by the medical teams of Pakistan Air Force.

The PAF Emergency Response Teams were making maximum efforts to ease out the flood affectees of Rajanpur, Mitiari, Machi, Bolani, Lashari, Norwah, Machka, Gharo, Jati, Kodario, Hajipur, Chuhar Jamali, Mirpur Khas, Saindad, Balu, Basti Sher Muhammad, Lakhra, Matyari, Saeedabad Shahdadkot, Sohbatpur, Basti Jageer Gabool, Fazilpur and Allah Waraio Jamali, Nasserabad, Jhal Maghsi, Jacobabad, Khyarvi, Sanghar, Goth Ismail, Kumhar, Pholari, Dadu, Pagadar Shah, Mian Pota, Pashin, Qila Abdullah, Qilla Saifullaha, UC Sargal, Thul, Sehwan, Nawab Shah Sakrand, Esabhatti, Sukkur, Pir Patho, Uthal, Hyderabad, UC Sindhri,Talhar, Nawakilli, Gulistan Killi Saleh and Killi Habib-zai.

