PAF Dedicates Maximum Efforts Towards Relief, Rehab Of Flood Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PAF dedicates maximum efforts towards relief, rehab of flood victims

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has dedicated maximum efforts towards rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations for flood affectees in the aftermath of recent flash floods which had caused havoc in Balochistan, Sindh, South Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa .

The PAF helicopters and transport fleet were also actively participating in transport of food and medical supplies along with safe evacuation of the flood victims, a PAF news release said.

The flood relief camps were established to provide continuous food and medical support. During the last 24 hours, PAF emergency response teams have distributed 26,125 cooked food packs,1,000 water bottles and 2,475 ration packs consisting of basic food commodities amongst the needy families. Moreover, in addition to the provision of free food and shelter, 2,810 patients were also attended by the medical teams of Pakistan Air Force in field medical camps of PAF.

