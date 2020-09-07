PAF Defence Day celebrated with national enthusiasm in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Defence Day was celebrated with national enthusiasm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace of all martyrs of armed forces of Pakistan including PAF who laid down their lives for defence of the motherland.

Special functions in airbases were held where glowing tributes were paid to all martyrs and Ghazis of 1965 and others wars.

Tributes were also paid to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) for his matchless bravery and sacrifices for defence of the country.

The services of Squadron Leader Muhammad Mahmood Alam popularly known as M.

M. Alam who shot-down two enemy hunter aircrafts and damaged three others on 6th September and destroyed five more enemy hunter aircrafts in less than a minute on 7th September 1965 has been highly praised.

The shooting down of two Indian warplanes inside LOC- one fell in Azad Kashmir and other in Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir besides capturing of Indian pilot on February 27, 2019 has proved the high level of preparedness, professionalism and strength of PAF.

The indomitable courage and heroic battlefield performance of Wing Commander Noman Ali Khan and Squarden Leader Hassan Saddiqi on February 27, 2019 has been highly lauded.