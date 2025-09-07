Open Menu

PAF Demonstrated Unparalleled Courage, Skills In 1965 War: Murad Ali Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that the Pakistan Air Force demonstrated unparalleled courage and skill in 1965 war against the enemy.

In his message on the occasion of Air Force Day, he said that today, Air Force Day is being celebrated with enthusiasm across the country.

He said that in the 1965 war, Pakistan achieved a historic victory against the enemy.

Shah said that Pakistan's air capability is unparalleled and invincible.

Pakistan Air Force recently crushed Modi's arrogance by inflicting a humiliating defeat on India, he said adding that Today is being celebrated in memory of the great air battles of defending the homeland.

Our Shaheens are endowed with excellent capabilities, the Sindh Chief Minister said.

He said that Squadron Leader MM Alam shot down five enemy warplanes within just one minute.

He paid tribute to the great efforts and sacrifices of the Pak forces. The entire nation will always be proud of its forces, he added.

