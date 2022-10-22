PAF distributes goody bags among flood-affected children in Jaccobabad, Bholari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in an effort to bring back the lost smiles on the faces of flood-affected children distributed goody bags at PAF Flood Relief Camps of Jaccobabad and Bholari.

While the monsoon rainfall and the emerging situation of national-level floods demand great efforts and support for saving humanity, the PAF was working shoulder to shoulder with the civil administration and making all-out efforts to facilitate the victims in the flood-stricken areas, a PAF news release said.

The PAF families and students of Fazaia Schools distributed "more than 8,000 packets at Pakistan Air Force Flood Relief Camps", which included chocolates, sweets and stationery items for the distressed children during these testing times.

The efforts put in by emergency response teams of the Pakistan Air Force, PAF families and Students of Fazaia Schools for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims speak volumes of PAF's commitment to being the first-line responder during disasters and natural calamities, wherein PAF personnel have always stepped forward to undertake relief activities in order to alleviate the sufferings of countrymen.