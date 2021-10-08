UrduPoint.com

PAF Distributes Ration In Earthquake Affected Areas Of Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 10:24 PM

PAF distributes ration in earthquake affected areas of Balochistan

Keeping the tradition of serving the nation during natural calamities, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) came to the succor of earthquake affected families of Harnai district, east of the provincial capital, Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Keeping the tradition of serving the nation during natural calamities, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) came to the succor of earthquake affected families of Harnai district, east of the provincial capital, Quetta.

On the special instructions of Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, PAF Western Air Command was actively participating in relief operations in the earthquake affected areas of Balochistan, said a PAF media release.

The PAF was also reaching out to the needy families whose houses were damaged in the natural calamity. As a humanitarian gesture, ration packs carrying basic food items and commodities such as flour, rice, sugar, oil, pulses et cetera, were distributed amongst needy families of the worst hit areas in the recent torrential earthquake.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Balochistan Quetta Oil Harnai Media Flour

Recent Stories

International Criminal Court Asks Guterres to Iden ..

International Criminal Court Asks Guterres to Identify Afghanistan's Representat ..

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 claims six more lives, infects 136 others ..

COVID-19 claims six more lives, infects 136 others

1 minute ago
 Balochistan corps commander visits earthquake-hit ..

Balochistan corps commander visits earthquake-hit areas of Harnai

1 minute ago
 Iran Condemns 'Terrorist Attack' on Shiite Mosque ..

Iran Condemns 'Terrorist Attack' on Shiite Mosque in Afghanistan

1 minute ago
 Logo launched to commemorate 70th anniversary of P ..

Logo launched to commemorate 70th anniversary of Pakistan-Thailand diplomatic ti ..

4 minutes ago
 CM Office, residence illuminated

CM Office, residence illuminated

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.