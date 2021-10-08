PAF distributes ration in earthquake affected areas of Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Keeping the tradition of serving the nation during natural calamities, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) came to the succor of earthquake affected families of Harnai district, east of the provincial capital, Quetta.

On the special instructions of Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, PAF Western Air Command was actively participating in relief operations in the earthquake affected areas of Balochistan, said a PAF media release.

The PAF was also reaching out to the needy families whose houses were damaged in the natural calamity. As a humanitarian gesture, ration packs carrying basic food items and commodities such as flour, rice, sugar, oil, pulses et cetera, were distributed amongst needy families of the worst hit areas in the recent torrential earthquake.