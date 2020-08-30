PAF distributes ration in rain-affected areas of Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Keeping the tradition of serving the nation during natural calamities, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) came to the succor of rain affected families of Karachi.

On the special instructions of Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, PAF Bases situated in Karachi are actively participating in relief operations in the rain affected areas, said the statement released here on Sunday.

Pakistan Air Force besides actively participating in relief efforts in flood like situation in some parts of the city, is also reaching out to the needy families whose houses have been inundated in the natural calamity.

As a humanitarian gesture, ration packs carrying basic food items and commodities such as flour, rice, sugar, oil, pulses etc. were distributed amongst over 1000 needy families of the worst hit areas in the recent torrential rains.

In the first phase ration packs were delivered in various low lying areas in the vicinity of PAF Base Faisal and PAF Base Masroor, including Grex, Masroor Colony, Budhni Goth, Haji Muhammad Goth, Musharraf Colony, Bilal Colony, Shah Faisal Colony and Al-Falah Society, it further said.