UrduPoint.com

PAF Distributes Two Months Ration Amongst Flood Affectees

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 04:20 PM

PAF distributes two months ration amongst flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has distributed two months ration among the flood victims enabling them to be self-sufficient until the rehabilitation work was completed in the flood affected areas.

The PAF was vigorously undertaking rehabilitation operation for flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab where the flood affectees are also provided  free of cost medicines and medical care at PAF Field Medical Camps, a PAF news release said on Monday.

During the last 24 hours, Pakistan Air Force emergency response teams have distributed 16,650 cooked food packs, 750 water bottles and 777 ration packs amongst the needy families. Moreover, 920 patients were also attended by the medical teams of Pakistan Air Force.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Water (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

33 minutes ago
 Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

4 hours ago
 Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as cre ..

Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as credible partner: PM

4 hours ago
 Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.