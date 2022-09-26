PAF distributes two months ration amongst flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has distributed two months ration among the flood victims enabling them to be self-sufficient until the rehabilitation work was completed in the flood affected areas.

The PAF was vigorously undertaking rehabilitation operation for flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab where the flood affectees are also provided free of cost medicines and medical care at PAF Field Medical Camps, a PAF news release said on Monday.

During the last 24 hours, Pakistan Air Force emergency response teams have distributed 16,650 cooked food packs, 750 water bottles and 777 ration packs amongst the needy families. Moreover, 920 patients were also attended by the medical teams of Pakistan Air Force.