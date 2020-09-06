UrduPoint.com
PAF Eagles Wrote Great Stories Of Valour On Sept 7, 1965: CM Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 07:10 PM

PAF eagles wrote great stories of valour on Sept 7, 1965: CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that Sept 7, 1965 was a memorable day in the history of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) when the brave eagles of Pakistan had written great stories of bravery, courage and valour and foiled the aerial attacks of the enemy with their befitting response.

In his message on the Pakistan Air Force Day, he said that the day is an occasion to pay tribute to the great achievements and sacrifices, rendered by the 'Falcons of Pakistan Air Force'.

The CM said that Sept 7, 1965 was a bright chapter in the history of the Pakistan Air Force as on this day, the Falcons of Pakistan set an example of courage and bravery. He added the warriors of PAF while defending the airspace defeated the cunning enemy and destroyed their air force. The unforgettable role of the PAF would always be remembered in golden words, he added.

The CM said that the whole nation was proud of the professional abilities and capability of the PAF Falcons.

The Pakistan Air Force was ever ready to respond to every move of the enemy with the same zeal and the spirit exhibited in 1965. The Pakistan Air Force demonstrated its professional abilities by shooting down two Indian warplanes in February for violating the Line of Control.

The chief minister said: "We salute the Falcons of Pakistan Air Force for protecting the airspace of Pakistan." He added that by the grace of Allah Almighty, our brave forces have foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy in the past and would continue to do so in the future as well.

All three armed forces of Pakistan were professional forces and were always vigilant in defending the beloved homeland, he said and added that the courage and unparalleled bravery displayed by Pakistan Air Force in the 1965 war had been written in golden letters. The Pakistan Air Force was one of the best air forces in the world and the nation was proud of it, he said.

