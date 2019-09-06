PAF eagles wrote history of bravery in 1965 war: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) eagles on September 7, 1965, wrote a history of bravery and courage by defeating the enemy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) eagles on September 7, 1965, wrote a history of bravery and courage by defeating the enemy.

The day was a bright chapter in the history of PAF, the CM said in his message on the PAF day.

The role played by the PAF in the country's defence would always be remembered in the military history of the world, he said.

The chief minister paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of the PAF and said the nation was proud of the professional capabilities of PAF.

He said the PAF was ever-ready t o give a befitting reply to the enemy and: "Our armed forces will continue to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy".