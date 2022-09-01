PAF emergency response teams assist civil admin of flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The Emergency Response teams of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in the flood affected areas of Naltar Valley, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam inspected the PAF Flood Relief Camp at Rajanpur district and expressed satisfaction on the relief efforts being provided by PAF teams, a PAF news release said.

In the last 24 hours, the PAF teams have distributed 5,570 Cooked Food Packs, 1,260 water bottles and 2,314 Ration Packs consisting of basic food commodities amongst the needy families.

Moreover, in addition to provision of free food and shelter, 787 patients were also attended by the medical teams of Pakistan Air Force in field medical camps of PAF. The relief and rehabilitation operations were in progress.