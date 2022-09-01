UrduPoint.com

PAF Emergency Response Teams Assist Civil Admin Of Flood-hit Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 03:00 PM

PAF emergency response teams assist civil admin of flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The Emergency Response teams of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in the flood affected areas of Naltar Valley, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam inspected the PAF Flood Relief Camp at Rajanpur district and expressed satisfaction on the relief efforts being provided by PAF teams, a PAF news release said.

In the last 24 hours, the PAF teams have distributed 5,570 Cooked Food Packs, 1,260 water bottles and 2,314 Ration Packs consisting of basic food commodities amongst the needy families.

Moreover, in addition to provision of free food and shelter, 787 patients were also attended by the medical teams of Pakistan Air Force in field medical camps of PAF. The relief and rehabilitation operations were in progress.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Water Progress Rajanpur

Recent Stories

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LH ..

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LHC

1 hour ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Alliance FranÃ§aise of Lahore ( ..

UVAS inks MoU with Alliance FranÃ§aise of Lahore (AFL) and holds certificates di ..

2 hours ago
 Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

2 hours ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

3 hours ago
 Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood- ..

Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood-victims

4 hours ago
 UAE President assures all-out support for flood vi ..

UAE President assures all-out support for flood victims in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.