PAF engaged in providing relief and rescue assistance to flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is actively engaged in providing relief and rescue assistance to the flood victims and will continue to work for their rehabilitation keeping its tradition of always remaining at the forefront during natural calamities.

The current relief operation was a practical manifestation of its resolve to extend support to the fellow countrymen in the hour of need, a PAF news release said.

"The PAF is undertaking relief operations in various areas of Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab affected by recent heavy rains and flash floods.

It has also established various field medical camps where doctors and para-medical staff are providing free treatment and medicines to the flood affectees round the clock," it added.

The PAF distributed some 1,174 ration packs carrying 13,200 Pounds basic food items and commodities among the needy families in the last 24 hours. Moreover, 695 patients were also attended by its medical teams.