UrduPoint.com

PAF Enhances Medical Support, Rehabilitation Process In Flood Affected Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PAF enhances medical support, rehabilitation process in flood affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :In the backdrop of threat of water-borne and infectious diseases like Dengue, Malaria, Cholera, Dysentry and Gastroenteritis in the flood affected areas, Pakistan Air Force has escalated provisioning of critical medical supplies and health care support to the flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) personnel including medical and support staff were extending maximum health care support along with provisioning of basic necessities like food, shelter and drinking water to the flood affectees, a PAF news release said.

The Flood affectees were being provided free medical supplies and diagnostic facilities at PAF Field Medical Camps. In this regard, more than 700 patients were attended by the medical staff of Pakistan Air Force.

During the last 24 hours, PAF emergency response teams have distributed 16,610 cooked food packs, 250 water bottles and 2,198 dry ration packs amongst the needy families.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Punjab Flood Water

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

8 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

17 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

17 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

17 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.