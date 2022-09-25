PAF enhances medical support, rehabilitation process in flood affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :In the backdrop of threat of water-borne and infectious diseases like Dengue, Malaria, Cholera, Dysentry and Gastroenteritis in the flood affected areas, Pakistan Air Force has escalated provisioning of critical medical supplies and health care support to the flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) personnel including medical and support staff were extending maximum health care support along with provisioning of basic necessities like food, shelter and drinking water to the flood affectees, a PAF news release said.

The Flood affectees were being provided free medical supplies and diagnostic facilities at PAF Field Medical Camps. In this regard, more than 700 patients were attended by the medical staff of Pakistan Air Force.

During the last 24 hours, PAF emergency response teams have distributed 16,610 cooked food packs, 250 water bottles and 2,198 dry ration packs amongst the needy families.