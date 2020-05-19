UrduPoint.com
PAF Estate Projects' Directorate Welcomes Sindh High Court Decision To Commence Refund For Fazaia Housing Affectees

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:45 PM

PAF Estate Projects' directorate welcomes Sindh High Court decision to commence refund for Fazaia Housing affectees

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Directorate of Estate Projects, Air Headquarters welcomed the orders passed by the High Court of Sindh for commencement of immediate refund to the affectees of Fazaia Housing Scheme, Karachi as per its insistence and persistent efforts

Throughout the process, the Directorate of Estate Projects, Air Headquarters, PAF has made substantial efforts in securing the interest of Fazaia Housing Scheme, Karachi affectees and would continue to remain involved until the completion of the refund process in the interest of General Public, said a PAF press release.

Throughout the process, the Directorate of Estate Projects, Air Headquarters, PAF has made substantial efforts in securing the interest of Fazaia Housing Scheme, Karachi affectees and would continue to remain involved until the completion of the refund process in the interest of General Public, said a PAF press release.

