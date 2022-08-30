PAF expands rescue operations in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has expanded rescue operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in addition to the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operation in flood affected areas of Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab.

PAF rescue teams rescued 800 persons from Kheshki village and Nowshera Kallan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and moved them to safer places, a PAF news release said.

Additionally, 1,400 persons were housed in field camps of Risalpur where they were being provided with free medical treatment, food and shelter. "Free ration and medical relief camps by Pakistan Air Force have also been established in Naltar valley.

Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Administration) Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa, and Director General Air Operations Air Vice Marshal Moeed Khan took an aerial view of the flood affected areas.

The Air Officers also visited the field establishments to inspect flood relief and rehabilitation activities by PAF personnel.

In last 24 hours, as humanitarian gesture 13,960 Cooked Food Packs, 924 Ration Packs carrying basic food items and commodities were distributed amongst the needy families. Moreover, 804 patients were also attended by the medical teams at PAF field hospitals.

Pakistan Air Force Emergency Response teams are actively participating in rescue and relief operations which are in full swing all across the flood affected areas.