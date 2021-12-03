PAF expresses solidarity on global day of PWDs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday expressed solidarity with differently abled or special persons on International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and released a special song to highlight their role in national development and sensitise the masses on conditions faced by them in routine life.

The Directorate General of Public Relations of PAF released the song sung by the country's famous singer Almat Asif for persons with disabilities (PWDs), said a PAF media release.

The lyrics of the song were written by renowned poet Shabbir Nazish and the music was composed by Imran Zaik.

The lyrics of the song say, "Hum Bhi Han Pakistan Tum Bhi Ho Pakistan--We are also Pakistan You are also Pakistan", We read and write with heart, We proceed further with heart, Our passion is our identity, We will make Pakistan, We don't fear hardships, Where ever we go we succeed in everything, We take the flight, We are also Pakistan, We have dreams not tears in eyes, We have huge power in arms, We are proud of our courage, We are also Pakistan, You are also Pakistan".

The song ended with the visionary statement expressing unity with the special persons saying, "I wouldn't change you for the world, but I will change the world for you." The song underscored the role of special persons in the development of Pakistan and sought to create awareness about the conditions of differently abled people in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

The song depicted visuals of differently abled children and adult playing daunting sports like swimming, long jump, javelin throw, basket balls, football and many other games.

The purpose of celebrating the day was to promote the rights and welfare of special people in all spheres of development and the society.