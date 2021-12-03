UrduPoint.com

PAF Expresses Solidarity On Global Day Of PWDs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 12:50 PM

PAF expresses solidarity on global day of PWDs

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday expressed solidarity with differently abled or special persons on International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and released a special song to highlight their role in national development and sensitise the masses on conditions faced by them in routine life

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday expressed solidarity with differently abled or special persons on International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and released a special song to highlight their role in national development and sensitise the masses on conditions faced by them in routine life.

The Directorate General of Public Relations of PAF released the song sung by the country's famous singer Almat Asif for persons with disabilities (PWDs), said a PAF media release.

The lyrics of the song were written by renowned poet Shabbir Nazish and the music was composed by Imran Zaik.

The lyrics of the song say, "Hum Bhi Han Pakistan Tum Bhi Ho Pakistan--We are also Pakistan You are also Pakistan", We read and write with heart, We proceed further with heart, Our passion is our identity, We will make Pakistan, We don't fear hardships, Where ever we go we succeed in everything, We take the flight, We are also Pakistan, We have dreams not tears in eyes, We have huge power in arms, We are proud of our courage, We are also Pakistan, You are also Pakistan".

The song ended with the visionary statement expressing unity with the special persons saying, "I wouldn't change you for the world, but I will change the world for you." The song underscored the role of special persons in the development of Pakistan and sought to create awareness about the conditions of differently abled people in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

The song depicted visuals of differently abled children and adult playing daunting sports like swimming, long jump, javelin throw, basket balls, football and many other games.

The purpose of celebrating the day was to promote the rights and welfare of special people in all spheres of development and the society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football World Sports Music Ho Media All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

PFA seal dozen food points in Muzaffergarh

PFA seal dozen food points in Muzaffergarh

3 minutes ago
 Two drown in migrant boat sinking: Greek coastguar ..

Two drown in migrant boat sinking: Greek coastguard

3 minutes ago
 Six people among four cops hurt in road mishap

Six people among four cops hurt in road mishap

3 minutes ago
 Golovkin world title bout in Japan postponed over ..

Golovkin world title bout in Japan postponed over border ban

14 minutes ago
 Wheelchair cricket tournament organised on "World ..

Wheelchair cricket tournament organised on "World Disability Day"

26 minutes ago
 Beijing's Macau envoy given new 'national security ..

Beijing's Macau envoy given new 'national security' role: state media

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.