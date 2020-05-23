UrduPoint.com
PAF Expresses Solidarity With Bereaved Families Of PIA Plane Crash In Karachi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 05:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has offered condolences with the bereaved families, whose dear ones lost their lives in the tragic PIA crash in Karachi yesterday.

In this regard, a short video has been shared with the media by the Directorate of Media Affairs, Pakistan Air Force to express solidarity with the entire nation especially the relatives of the ones who lost their lives in the fateful crash, said a PAF press release.

"The entire rank and file of Pakistan Air Force is saddened and offers heartfelt condolences with the families of the crew members of the PIA flight PK-8303 as well."PAF has offered every possible support to the national carrier in this testing time and its personnel are taking active part in the relief activities.

