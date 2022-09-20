UrduPoint.com

PAF Extends Enhanced Support For Rehabilitation, Medical Relief To Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 03:30 PM

PAF extends enhanced support for rehabilitation, medical relief to flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has dedicated maximum efforts towards relief and rehabilitation operations for flood affectees as the recent massive flash floods had caused catastrophic situation in KP, Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

In order to facilitate the countrymen during this hour of need, the PAF has started providing swift medical relief to counter prevailing diseases such as Dengue, Malaria, Diarrhea, Cholera and Dysentery in the flood affected areas, a PAF news release said.

It added that recently, the contaminated water had further aggravated the problems of flood victims in the form of pandemic diseases. However, different medical Lab Collection Points were established for rapid diagnosis of waterborne diseases and prompt medical services were being provided to save precious lives.

The PAF helicopters and transport fleet were also actively participating in transportation of food and medical supplies along with safe evacuation of the flood victims.

During the last 24 hours, Pakistan Air Force has distributed 18,510 cooked food packs, 300 water bottles and 1,920 ration packs consisting of basic food commodities amongst the needy families.

Moreover, in addition to the provision of free food and shelter, 1,440 patients were also attended by the medical teams of Pakistan Air Force in Field Medical Camps of PAF.

