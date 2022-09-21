PAF extends full support for rehabilitation process, medical relief to flood affectees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Medical Support, Relief and Rehabilitation Operations are being conducted round the clock in flood affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

The PAF personnel were actively engaged in timely provision of basic necessities of food, shelter, drinking water and medical assistance to the flood victims, a PAF news release said.

The PAF Medical Lab Collection points were promptly sampling and diagnosing the water-borne diseases amongst flood victims following which they were being provided free medical care.

During the last 24 hours, Pakistan Air Force had distributed 18,458 cooked food packs, 1,512 water bottles and 2,070 ration packs amongst the needy families. Moreover, in addition to the provision of free food and shelter, 1,699 patients were also attended by the medical teams of Pakistan Air Force.

PAF Emergency Response Teams were extending all-out support to the flood affectees of Rajanpur, Mitiari, Talhar, Machi, Bolani, Lashari, Norwah, Machka, Gharo, Jati, Kodario, Hajipur, Chuhar Jamali, Mirpur Khas, Saindad, Balu, Jhaal Magsi, Basti Sher Muhammad, Lakhra, Matyari, Saeedabad, Shahdadkot, Sohbatpur, Basti Jageer Gabool, Fazilpur and Allah Waraio Jamali, Nasserabad, Jhal Maghsi, Jacobabad, Khyarvi, Sindhri, Sanghar, Goth Ismail, Kumhar, Sargal, Pholari, Dadu, Pagadar Shah, Mian Pota, Pashin, Qila Abdullah, Qilla Saifullaha, Thul, Sehwan, Nawab Shah, Sakrand, Esabhatti, Sukkur, Pir Patho, Uthal, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Talhar, Nawakilli, Gulistan Killi Saleh and Killi Habib-zai.