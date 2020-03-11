PAF F-16 aircraft crashes near Islamabad

(@fidahassanain)

Rescue sources say the aircraft crashed in the Shakarparian jungle near the capital.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11, 2020) Pakistan Air Force' F-16 Aircraft crashed near Islamabad, the sources say here.

Wing commander Noman Akram OC 9 Squadron was flying the jet. They say that it is F-16 aircraft which crashed in Shakarparian jungle.

However, there is no confirm report yet about causalities.

Wing Commander Noman Akram won the Sher Afgan Trophy last year.

The rehearsals were being done for upcoming Pakistan Day March 27.

(More Info to follow)