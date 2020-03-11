PAF F-16 aircraft crashes near Islamabad, pilot embraces martyrdom

(@fidahassanain)

Rescue sources say the aircraft crashed in the Shakarparian jungle near the capital.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11, 2020) Pakistan Air Force' F-16 Aircraft crashed near Islamabad, the sources said here on Wednesday.

Wing commander Noman Akram OC 9 Squadron who was flying the jet embraced "Shahadat" . The aircraft crashed in Shakarparian jungle near Parade ground.

Wing Commander Noman Akram won the Sher Afgan Trophy last year.

Members of the parliament paid tribute to the pilot who embraced martyrdom for the motherland and offered Fatiha for him.

A former military officer also said that Wing Commander Noman Akram embraced martyrdom. However, there is not yet any official report in this regard.

The rehearsal was being done for 23rd March, Pakistan Day.

(More Info to follow)