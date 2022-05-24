UrduPoint.com

PAF Facilitates Iranian Firefighting Tanker Aircraft In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 08:54 PM

PAF facilitates Iranian firefighting tanker aircraft in Balochistan

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has facilitated an Iranian firefighting tanker aircraft that arrived at PAF base Nur Khan and has initiated aiding efforts to extinguish the forest fire in Koh-i-Suleman range of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has facilitated an Iranian firefighting tanker aircraft that arrived at PAF base Nur Khan and has initiated aiding efforts to extinguish the forest fire in Koh-i-Suleman range of Balochistan.

The inclusion of Ilyushin-76 aircraft would prove instrumental in the fire extinguishing operation in Sherani district of Balochistan, since it was one of the biggest firefighter aircraft in the world, according to a PAF news release.

"Keeping the tradition of being the frontline responder to natural calamities, Pakistan Air force is providing all-out support to the Iranian firefighting tanker aircraft.

Pakistan and Iran enjoy cordial relations and are always forthcoming to help out each other during the calamities", it said.

The fire in the Shirani forest started a week ago after the area was struck by lightning and has since engulfed hundreds of trees in mountain range, home to the world's largest pine nuts forest and connecting Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iran Punjab

Recent Stories

PTI using foreign funds in long march: Mufti Asad

PTI using foreign funds in long march: Mufti Asad

1 minute ago
 Bilawal condemns fallacious conviction of Yasin Ma ..

Bilawal condemns fallacious conviction of Yasin Malik, demands his acquittal

1 minute ago
 Shehla seeks Punjab, KP police's assistance for re ..

Shehla seeks Punjab, KP police's assistance for recovery of allegedly abducted g ..

1 minute ago
 Potential return to No.1 after Wimbledon ban 'very ..

Potential return to No.1 after Wimbledon ban 'very strange' - Medvedev

1 minute ago
 West Ham's Bowen named in England squad for Nation ..

West Ham's Bowen named in England squad for Nations League

4 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary GB visits SCO Software Technology ..

Chief Secretary GB visits SCO Software Technology Park

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.