PAF female pilot 'Marium Mukhtar' remembered on her death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The sixth death anniversary of female Pakistan's fighter pilot, Flying Officer, Marium Mukhtar Shaheed was observed today to pay rich tributes for her sacrifice in the line of duty and attained shahdat.

Marium became the first Pakistani female Air Force pilot to embraced martyrdom. Pakistani Flying Officer Marium Mukhtiar was flying a training mission on a FT 7PG aircraft with Squadron Leader Saqib Abbasi when encountered a serious in-flight emergency on November 24, 2015, electronic channels reported.

Belonging to a military family, Marium Mukhtiar was born on May 18, 1992, in Karachi. Her father Mukhtiar Ahmed Shaikh was a retired colonel of the Pakistan Army, who was an inspiration for her to join the armed forces.

After receiving her initial education from Karachi, Marium graduated as a fighter pilot in the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in 2007 and later joined the Pakistan Air Force in 132 GD Pilot course.

She was on a mission on an FT-7PG aircraft when her jet developed a fault and crashed at Kandian area in Bhakra near Mianwali. Even though Marium and her co-pilot were successful to eject before the aircraft crashed, she suffered serious injuries which proved fatal.

Marium Mukhtar was honoured with Tamgha-e-Basalat (Medal of Good Conduct) on 23rd March 2016 by government of Pakistan.