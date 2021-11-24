UrduPoint.com

PAF Female Pilot 'Marium Mukhtar' Remembered On Her Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:29 PM

PAF female pilot 'Marium Mukhtar' remembered on her death anniversary

The sixth death anniversary of female Pakistan's fighter pilot, Flying Officer, Marium Mukhtar Shaheed was observed today to pay rich tributes for her sacrifice in the line of duty and attained shahdat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The sixth death anniversary of female Pakistan's fighter pilot, Flying Officer, Marium Mukhtar Shaheed was observed today to pay rich tributes for her sacrifice in the line of duty and attained shahdat.

Marium became the first Pakistani female Air Force pilot to embraced martyrdom. Pakistani Flying Officer Marium Mukhtiar was flying a training mission on a FT 7PG aircraft with Squadron Leader Saqib Abbasi when encountered a serious in-flight emergency on November 24, 2015, electronic channels reported.

Belonging to a military family, Marium Mukhtiar was born on May 18, 1992, in Karachi. Her father Mukhtiar Ahmed Shaikh was a retired colonel of the Pakistan Army, who was an inspiration for her to join the armed forces.

After receiving her initial education from Karachi, Marium graduated as a fighter pilot in the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in 2007 and later joined the Pakistan Air Force in 132 GD Pilot course.

She was on a mission on an FT-7PG aircraft when her jet developed a fault and crashed at Kandian area in Bhakra near Mianwali. Even though Marium and her co-pilot were successful to eject before the aircraft crashed, she suffered serious injuries which proved fatal.

Marium Mukhtar was honoured with Tamgha-e-Basalat (Medal of Good Conduct) on 23rd March 2016 by government of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Education Mianwali March May November 2016 2015 Family From Government

Recent Stories

New Zealand Announces Border Reopening Plan - Offi ..

New Zealand Announces Border Reopening Plan - Official

9 seconds ago
 Four of a family gunned down in Sheikhupura

Four of a family gunned down in Sheikhupura

11 seconds ago
 Over 2.449 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.449 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

13 seconds ago
 400,000 migratory birds arrive in China's Tianjin

400,000 migratory birds arrive in China's Tianjin

15 seconds ago
 South Korea Records Highest Number of COVID-19 Cas ..

South Korea Records Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic - K ..

3 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 890 new COVID-19 cases, 2,828,660 ..

Philippines logs 890 new COVID-19 cases, 2,828,660 in total

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.