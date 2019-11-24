UrduPoint.com
PAF Female Pilot Marium Mukhtar Remembered On Her 4th Death Anniversary

PAF female pilot Marium Mukhtar remembered on her 4th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :The nation remembered Pakistan's first female fighter pilot, Marium Mukhtiar on her fourth death anniversary on Sunday (Nov 24), where people shared posts and pictures on social media and payed rich tributes to her struggles.

Marium was the first female pilot of Pakistan Air Force who sacrificed her life in the line of duty and attained Shahadat.

Marium, after receiving her initial education from Karachi, graduated as a fighter pilot in the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in 2007.

On May 6, 2011, she joined the Pakistan Air Force in 132 GD Pilot course.

She was on a routine training flight with her instructor when her jet developed a fault and crashed at Kandian area in Bhakra near Mianwali on this day in 2015. Even though Marium and her co-pilot ejected before the aircraft crashed, she suffered serious injuries which proved fatal.

The government of Pakistan posthumously honored Marium Mukhtiar withTamgha-e-Basalat (Medal of Good Conduct) on 23rd March 2016.

