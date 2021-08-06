UrduPoint.com

PAF Fight Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Attock

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 01:35 PM

PAF fight trainer aircraft crashes near Attock

The PAF Spokesperson says that no loss of life or property has so far been reported on the ground and both also successfully ejected.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2021) A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter trainer aircraft crashed during a routine training mission near Attock, PAF spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

The Official said that no loss of life or property was reported so far on the ground and both pilots were also safe.

The Spokesperson said: “Both pilots have ejected successfully. No loss of life or property has been reported so far on the ground,”.

He said that a Board of Inquiry was ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

According to the reports, PAF Headquarters constituted a board to investigate the crash of the aircraft.

More Stories From Pakistan

