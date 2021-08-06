PAF Fighter Trainer Aircraft Crashed Near Attock
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 04:31 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter trainer aircraft crashed near Attock, during a routine training mission on Friday.
During the crash both pilots have ejected successfully, said a PAF media release.
"No loss of life or property has been reported so far on ground," it said.
A board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.