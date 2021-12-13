UrduPoint.com

PAF Finishing School Graduation Ceremony Held

Faizan Hashmi 45 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 09:24 PM

The graduation ceremony of the 50th batch of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Finishing School was held at the Officers' Mess here at PAF Complex on Monday

Begum Samina Abbas Khattak was the chief guest on the occasion, said a PAF media release.

On her arrival, President Pakistan Air Force Women Association (PAFWA) & Patron-in-Chief of PAF Finishing School Begum Marium Baber received the chief guest.

Begum Samina Abbas Khattak congratulated the graduating students on successful completion of their personality development programme and awarded certificates to them.

She also praised the standards of training at the institution and lauded the efforts of the faculty members in grooming the womenfolk of the society.

Earlier, Director Finishing School Zeba Shaukat presented a report highlighting the main aspects of the training which are aimed at transforming young girls into useful members of society.

Established in July 1996, PAF Finishing School is the first of its kind in Asia, offering various courses in communication skills, languages, management, art of self-presentation, domestic science, general culture, cuisine, protocol, arts, child care, introduction to psychology and spiritual enrichment. The school is an initiative of PAFWA for the grooming of young girls and the promotion of education in the country.

