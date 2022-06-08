UrduPoint.com

PAF Finishing School's 51st Batch Graduation Ceremony Held

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 09:44 PM

The Graduation Ceremony of the 51st batch of PAF Finishing School was held at the Officers' Mess, PAF Complex where Begum Amina Meraj was the chief guest on the occasion

The chief guest awarded certificates to the graduating students, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release.

Begum Amina Meraj congratulated the students on successful completion of their personality development programme.

She also praised the standards of training at the institution and lauded the efforts of the faculty members in grooming the womenfolk of our society.

Earlier, Director Finishing School Ms.

Zeba Shaukat presented a report highlighting the main aspects of the training which are aimed at transforming young girls into useful members of society.

Established in July 1996, PAF Finishing School is the first of its kind in Asia, offering various courses in communication skills, languages, management, art of self-presentation, domestic science, general culture, cuisine, protocol, art, child care, introduction to psychology and spiritual enrichment.

The school is an initiative of PAFWA for the grooming of young girls and the promotion of education in the country.

