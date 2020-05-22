PAF firefighters actively engage at Karachi plane crash site

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) firefighters are actively engaged in firefighting and rescue operation at crash site along with other agencies.

PAF helicopter was also carrying out aerial surveillance of the area, said a PAF press release.