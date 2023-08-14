Open Menu

PAF Greets Entire Nation On I Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PAF greets entire nation on I Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has greeted the entire Pakistani nation on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day.

"The journey of modernization, enhancement of operational capabilities, and the quest for innovation are important features of this special message," said a PAF news release issued here on Monday.

"The message also reiterates the commitment that the Pakistan Armed Forces are ever ready to fulfill the sacred duty of defending the nation and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice in the line of duty," it added.

