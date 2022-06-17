UrduPoint.com

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Friday said the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was a professional force having capacity to timely respond to any nefarious design against the country

"Our armed forces remain poised to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation," he said while addressing the course members of 51st PN Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC), Lahore, according to a PAF news release.

Dilating on prevailing security challenges and technological advancements, the air chief said the pace of technological advancement in warfare mandated self-reliance in defence production.

The air chief appreciated the Pakistan Navy's valuable services in safeguarding the maritime frontiers of the country.

He commended the PN War College for imparting professional staff and military training to the officers of Pakistan Navy, sister services and friendly countries. He appreciated the quality academic stimulus and level of training imparted at the college.

Earlier on his arrival at the PNWC, the air chief was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan.

