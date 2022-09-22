UrduPoint.com

PAF Humanitarian, Medical & Rehabilitation Operations Underway For Flood Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was actively undertaking medical, humanitarian and rehabilitation relief operations for flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

The PAF personnel were extending their full support and services for timely provision of basic necessities of food, shelter, drinking water and medical assistance to the flood victims, a PAF news release said.

The PAF Medical Lab Collection Points were operating round the clock for diagnosis of widespread waterborne diseases like Gastroenteritis, Cholera, Dysentery, Dengue and Malaria in the flood affected zones.

The flood affectees were being provided free of cost medicines and medical care at Field Medical Camps of PAF.

During the last 24 hours, PAF has distributed 17960 cooked food packs, 250 water bottles and 1730 ration packs amongst the needy families. Moreover, 1407 patients were also attended by the medical teams of PAF.

