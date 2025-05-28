PAF-IAST To Celebrate Academic Milestone With First Convocation In Islamabad
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 07:49 PM
The Pak-Austria Fachhochschule: Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST) is set to hold its inaugural convocation on Saturday, May 31, at the Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad
This landmark event will mark the graduation of the institute’s first cohort of students, a major milestone in its brief yet impactful journey.
Established in 2020, PAF-IAST aims to revolutionize higher education in Pakistan by introducing a model based on Austria’s renowned Fachhochschule system—an education framework that integrates rigorous academic learning with hands-on industrial training.
According to Rector Prof Dr Mohammad Mujahid, the graduating students are more than just pioneers. “They are our torchbearers who have embraced the applied learning model we stand for. Many have already secured employment, launched startups, or represented Pakistan in international academic and entrepreneurial forums,” he said. “Their success is a testament to our mission.”
Graduates from a range of interdisciplinary programs—including Computing, Engineering, Biomedical Sciences, Information Design, and Railways & Transportation Engineering—will be honored at the ceremony.
These programs are aligned with Pakistan’s evolving economic landscape and global industry trends.
In just five years, PAF-IAST has forged strategic academic partnerships with over a dozen international institutions from Austria, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, and beyond.
These collaborations have enabled student exchange and split-degree opportunities, as well as faculty engagement in joint research, curriculum development, and technology transfer. Key partners include FH Joanneum and MCI Innsbruck (Austria), THWS (Germany), Coventry University and University of Salford (UK), and Beijing Jiaotong University (China).
The convocation will be attended by dignitaries, industry leaders, international academic collaborators, faculty members, graduating students, and their families. The event will not only celebrate academic excellence but also highlight PAF-IAST’s mission to produce globally competent professionals ready to lead Pakistan into a knowledge-based future.
