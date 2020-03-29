PAF IL-78 aircraft carrying medical equipment from China arrives Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The Air Transport fleet of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has been assigned the onerous responsibility to Air lift medical equipment and relief goods from People's Republic of China to help fight COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

In this regard, a PAF IL- 78 aircraft laden with 14 tonnes of cargo comprising ventilators, N95 masks and protective gear landed at PAF Base Nur Khan early in the morning on Sunday, a PAF press release said.

"This is one of the many relief flights undertaken by PAF in past couple of months. These sorties also include the ones flown to COVID hit Chinese City of Wuhan, earlier this year."During these relief sorties tonnes of medical supplies were airlifted by PAF aircraft.