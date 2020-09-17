PAF institute to revolutionize agriculture, industries: Atta ur Rehman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ):Chairman, PM Task Force on Science and Technology, Dr. Atta ur Rehman on Thursday said that Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology Haripur has support of top eight universities of EU and Asia.

Talking to APP, he said the administration would follow three top Austrian and five Chinese universities quality assurance, curriculum , examination system and degree awarding. "Besides foreign universities degrees we would also award Pakistan degrees to the students", the chairman said.

Atta ur Rehman said that Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology Haripur is the first ever university of Pakistan where Railways Engineering, Mineral Processing, Agriculture and Food Processing, Artificial Intelligence and other subjects have been started.

Its a good opportunity for Pakistan to establish a network of Applied Sciences and Technology in all over the country which would provide a quick link to the industries and agriculture sector,he said.

The Chairman said that the core of the university is a technology park for which we have allocated 10 million dollars for the development and process of new products in the university for the improvement of agriculture, development of industries and to move forward towards knowledge based economy rapidly.

"We are working on the technology park of Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology Haripur with a rapid pace, once it would be operational it would revolutionized education, science and technology, industries and agriculture sectors, he disclosed.

Talking about the locality of the university, he said that we have selected this place owing to its unique location where one of its component Industries are available in large numbers at Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE). "We have also inked an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HIE industrialists, in the same way Pakistan's first Digital city would also be started in the neighboring vicinity of the university which would be our partner in IT, AI and other fields.