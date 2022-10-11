UrduPoint.com

PAF Institutions' Students Bring Cheers Among Children In Flood-hit Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2022 | 07:48 PM

PAF institutions' students bring cheers among children in flood-hit areas

The students of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) schools and colleges have made indigenous efforts to bring cheers among the distressed children of flood affected areas while working shoulder to shoulder with the PAF personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The students of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) schools and colleges have made indigenous efforts to bring cheers among the distressed children of flood affected areas while working shoulder to shoulder with the PAF personnel.

The students came together to raise funds on their own to buy treats, including chocolates, sweets and stationery items for the brothers and sisters in the testing times. More than 17,000 packets comprising sweet treats were distributed in the flood affected areas which brought back the lost smiles on the faces of suffering children, a PAF press release said.

"The students contribution was well matched at the time when the recent monsoon rainfall and the emerging situation of national level floods demanded great efforts and support for saving humanity," it added.

"The activity is reflective of the PAF's resolve of being the first responder to the nation's call wherein the PAF has always stepped forward for conduct of relief activities to alleviate the sufferings of those affected by disasters and natural calamities," the press release said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood Buy

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

6 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

6 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

6 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.