PAF Intensifies Rescue Relief Operations Across Country's Flood-hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force on Saturday intensified its rescue and relief operation in flood affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

The Emergency Response teams of PAF were actively assisting civil administration in the rehabilitation process of the flood affectees, a PAF news release said.

HELO (Helicopter External Load Operations) Operations for airdrop of ration packs are also being conducted in the area.

In last 24 hours, 2,272 patients were treated by the medical teams of Pakistan Air Force. As a humanitarian gesture, the PAF Emergency Response teams distributed 3,765 dry ration packs and 13,800 cooked food packets amongst the needy families.

The flood affectees were also provided with free clothes for ladies, gents and kids.

Deputy Chief of Air Staff Administration, Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa inspected the PAF Flood Relief Camp at Rajanpur district and expressed satisfaction on the facilities being provided to the flood victims.

He also appreciated the untiring efforts of PAF emergency response teams for providing timely support and relief efforts.

He assured the flood affectees that Pakistan Air Force would continue the rescue and relief operation till the rehabilitation of all distressed countrymen is completed.

